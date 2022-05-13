Motorcycle driver killed in crash in Spotsylvania

A 39-year-old Spotsylvania County man was killed early Thursday when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed, police said.

The single-vehicle crash took place about 1 a.m. in the area of Courthouse Road and Anna Point Lane in Spotsylvania, Sheriff's Maj. Troy Skebo said. James William Segrue was found dead at the scene.

The investigation showed that the motorcycle was heading west on Courthouse Road when it entered a curve, Skebo said. The bike hit an embankment, ejecting the rider.

The county's Accident Reconstruction Team investigated the incident, Skebo said, with assistance from the Louisa County Sheriff's Office.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.