 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Motorcycle driver killed in crash in Spotsylvania

  • 0

A 39-year-old Spotsylvania County man was killed early Thursday when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed, police said.

The single-vehicle crash took place about 1 a.m. in the area of Courthouse Road and Anna Point Lane in Spotsylvania, Sheriff's Maj. Troy Skebo said. James William Segrue was found dead at the scene.

The investigation showed that the motorcycle was heading west on Courthouse Road when it entered a curve, Skebo said. The bike hit an embankment, ejecting the rider.

The county's Accident Reconstruction Team investigated the incident, Skebo said, with assistance from the Louisa County Sheriff's Office.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia pushes law to force taxi apps to share data with spy agency

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert