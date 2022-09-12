Motorcycle driver killed in Spotsylvania collision

A motorcycle rider was killed Friday when his bike collided with a minivan in rural Spotsylvania County, police said.

Barry Dean Beebe, 43, of Beaverdam was heading north in the 2100 block of Log Cabin Road in the Partlow area about 6:20 p.m. when his Honda motorcycle hit a southbound Chrysler minivan head-on, Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said.

Beebe died at the scene. Skebo said police are still investigating the crash, but no charges had been filed as of Monday evening.

However, the driver of the minivan was arrested on an unrelated felony probation violation charge. Spencer O. Edler, 45, of Beaverdam was still in the Rappahannock Regional Jail as of Monday. Edler was convicted of a drug offense last year in Spotsylvania Circuit Court and was sentenced to two years in prison with all but two months suspended, court records show.

A warrant for Edler’s arrest was issued Aug. 18 on allegations that he has failed to comply with the terms of his suspended sentence.