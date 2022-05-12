Motorcyclist killed in Fredericksburg crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash early Thursday in Fredericksburg, police said.

City police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said the fatal wreck took place about 1 a.m. in the 1300 block of Lafayette Boulevard.

Morris said the motorcycle rider was heading north at a high rate of speed when he came upon a vehicle, struck it, then drove around the car. The rider then went down a hill, lost control and went off the road into a National Park Service sign, police said.

The victim, a King George County man in his 40s, was ejected from the bike and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Morris said the victim's next-of-kin has been notified and his identity will be released at a later date. The driver of the car that was struck was not injured.

Lafayette Boulevard was closed in both directions for five hours as the traffic units of both city police and the Stafford Sheriff's Office investigated the incident.

