Murder charge advances against survivor of Fredericksburg shootout

A murder charge against the surviving participant in a June 3 shootout in Fredericksburg was sent to a city grand jury Tuesday to consider an indictment.
Arturo Barnes, 28, is accused of killing 20-year-old Tyriek Powell during a gunfire exchange in the 3300 block of Fall Hill Avenue. Barnes, who was shot three times during the altercation, is charged with second-degree murder and six other felony offenses.
Judge John R. Stevens certified the charges to a grand jury following a preliminary hearing in Fredericksburg General District Court. It remained unclear after the hearing who fired the first shot or the reason for the incident, although it was suggested at one point that Powell and Barnes’ brother may have been at odds.
The lone witness put on Tuesday by prosecutor Justin Witt was city detective Melanie Schafer. Schafer said Powell was being treated by rescue workers at the scene when she arrived and Barnes had already been taken to the hospital. Schafer said there were a number of potential witnesses at the scene, but most of them claimed to have seen nothing.
Powell, who was shot twice, died as the result of a gunshot wound to the chest. Much of the altercation was captured on surveillance cameras, though the camera did not show who fired the initial shot.
Barnes was already there when Powell rode up with two other people. Those two blamed Barnes for the altercation, Schafer testified.
Schafer interviewed Barnes at Mary Washington Hospital and said he told different stories. He admitted that he was there to sell marijuana, she said.
The evidence revealed that at least 11 shots were fired in Barnes’ direction and he was hit in the chest, arm and leg. Two store windows were shattered during the shooting.
The gun used by Powell and his cellphone have still not been recovered. Barnes’ phone was recovered at the scene, and his gun has also been recovered.
Defense attorney Jim Ilijevich argued that the murder charge against Barnes is unmerited. He said that Barnes acted in self-defense.
Ilijevich also argued that Barnes, who has no felony record, deserved a bond. Stevens denied that request.
A previous hearing included an altercation between family members of the two men. Stevens talked to both families Tuesday, urging them to keep calm in the courthouse and elsewhere.
The families did, but there was a brief interruption during the hearing when two people awaiting unrelated hearings got into a loud fight in the holding area outside the courtroom.
