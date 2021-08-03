Murder charge advances against survivor of Fredericksburg shootout

A murder charge against the surviving participant in a June 3 shootout in Fredericksburg was sent to a city grand jury Tuesday to consider an indictment.

Arturo Barnes, 28, is accused of killing 20-year-old Tyriek Powell during a gunfire exchange in the 3300 block of Fall Hill Avenue. Barnes, who was shot three times during the altercation, is charged with second-degree murder and six other felony offenses.

Judge John R. Stevens certified the charges to a grand jury following a preliminary hearing in Fredericksburg General District Court. It remained unclear after the hearing who fired the first shot or the reason for the incident, although it was suggested at one point that Powell and Barnes’ brother may have been at odds.

The lone witness put on Tuesday by prosecutor Justin Witt was city detective Melanie Schafer. Schafer said Powell was being treated by rescue workers at the scene when she arrived and Barnes had already been taken to the hospital. Schafer said there were a number of potential witnesses at the scene, but most of them claimed to have seen nothing.

Powell, who was shot twice, died as the result of a gunshot wound to the chest. Much of the altercation was captured on surveillance cameras, though the camera did not show who fired the initial shot.

