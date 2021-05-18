Murder charge dropped against King George man

A murder charge against a young King George County man has been dropped.
Adam Pryor, 23, had been charged with first-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. The charges stemmed from the Jan. 23, 2020, slaying of 31-year-old Christopher Antonio Johnson, who was killed during an altercation on State Road in King George involving Pryor and Pryor’s younger brother, Lorenzo C. Coleman.
Coleman, 17, was tried as an adult and was convicted earlier this year of second-degree murder. His sentence calls for him to remain in the juvenile system until he turns 21; he will not have to serve any time in the adult prison system as long as he remains out of further trouble.
Pryor was scheduled to go to trial later this month, but the charges were officially dropped Monday, court records show. Prosecutor Charlie Clark said he agreed to drop the murder and a firearms charge because the key prosecution witness had become “unavailable.”
Clark declined to elaborate on why the witness was unavailable, but said he was the only eyewitness the prosecution had.
According to evidence presented in Coleman’s case, deputies responded to reports of shots fired that day and found Johnson and Pryor on the ground. Johnson was dead and Pryor had been shot in the abdomen.
Clark said at the time that Pryor and Johnson had gotten into a heated dispute during which both men pulled out guns. It was never clear what they were arguing about, and Clark said police got very little cooperation from witnesses.
Johnson fired three shots during the incident, authorities said, including one that struck Pryor and one that hit Coleman in the hip.
The wounded Coleman went into the house and grabbed a .45-caliber handgun. He then came back outside and shot Johnson seven times.
Police found Coleman at Mary Washington Hospital, where he’d gone to get treatment for his own gunshot wound.
Pryor was never accused of firing a fatal shot, but had been accused of working in concert with his brother as a principal in the second degree. He was represented by attorney Charles Cosby.
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404