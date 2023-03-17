A murder charge against a Stafford man was sent to a county grand jury Thursday following a preliminary hearing.

Tarik O. Shiggs, 23, is charged with murder and a firearms offense in connection with the Feb. 21, 2022, slaying of Christopher McDuffie. McDuffie, 25, was shot multiple times at the Garrison Woods apartment complex in North Stafford.

Shiggs' hearing had been delayed several times previously because prosecution witnesses failed to show up for court. But prosecutors Jay Chichester and Greg Holt put two witnesses on the stand Thursday in Stafford General District Court before Judge Angela O'Connor sent the charges to circuit court.

Both witnesses identified Shiggs as the shooter, but one man was clearly reluctant to testify. He was crying when he got on the witness stand and said he feared for his own life.

The witness could barely be heard in the courtroom and repeatedly said, "it all happened so fast."

The other witness, Bruce Williams, was brought to court from the Rappahannock Regional Jail, where he has been since Feb. 24. He testified that he came outside after being told about the shooting and saw Shiggs running away with a black and pink gun in his hand.

Defense attorney Jason Pelt said the witness stories lacked credibility and he questioned Williams' claim that he was able to identify Shiggs from more than 50 yards away running in the opposite direction.

Shiggs was arrested several weeks after the slaying in Sumter County, South Carolina.