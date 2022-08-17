Murder charge sent to grand jury in Spotsylvania slaying

Jesse Dean Beebout admitted that he killed 35-year-old Spotsylvania resident Shawn D. Hastings late April 30 outside a county restaurant, according to evidence presented Wednesday in Spotsylvania General District Court, but claimed he had a valid reason.

Neither prosecutor Ryan Mehaffey nor defense attorney Andy Cornick elaborated on that reason during or after the preliminary hearing. Charges of second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony were sent to a grand jury following the hearing in front of Judge Richard McGrath.

Hastings was with a woman that night at Fatty’s Taphouse on U.S. 1 in Spotsylvania. According to testimony and court records, both men had been drinking heavily when Hastings left his table to speak with other patrons at the bar.

Beebout went to Hastings’ table and sat with the woman, court records state. He refused to leave after being asked to by the woman, Hastings and others.

Court records state that Beebout was finally asked to leave by restaurant workers and “caused a scene” as he was leaving. He waited outside until Hastings and the woman left the business.

Dash cam cameras recovered from Beebout’s car showed him driving toward Hastings as he and the woman headed for her car. The video showed four flashes, and Hastings fell to the ground and eventually died from four gunshot wounds to the chest. Three of the shots came after Hastings was already on the ground.

Beebout, 34, then drove to his home in Ruther Glen, where police arrested him the next morning. His car was seized, along with the suspected murder weapon that was recovered from his nightstand. Det. Sharon Williams, the only witness to take the stand Wednesday, said Hastings had no weapon.

The evidence presented Wednesday included two 911 calls, one from the woman and another from a man who reported the shooting and told police that the suspect was heading south on Patriot Highway.