Murder defendant gets bond after mistrial in Fredericksburg

A man whose murder trial ended in a hung jury last week was given a bond Wednesday while prosecutors decide whether to try his case again.

Jacquin N. Davis, 45, is charged with first-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Judge Gordon Willis declared a mistrial Sept. 29 in Fredericksburg Circuit Court when jurors announced they were unable to reach a unanimous decision. Sources said the majority of the jurors supported an acquittal.

Davis claimed he acted in self-defense on June 26, 2021, when he shot 39-year-old Chinonso Ibe once in the chest outside Davis' home in the 100 block of Wellington Lakes Drive in the city. The two had been involved in a heated telephone conversation earlier that day, before Ibe got his girlfriend to drive him from Spotsylvania to Davis' home.

Willis on Wednesday granted Davis, who had been in jail for well over a year, a $10,000 bond. The bond conditions call for Davis to be on house arrest at his sister's home in Woodbridge and be under GPS monitoring.

A court date was set for Oct. 24, at which time Commonwealth's Attorney Elizabeth Humphries and prosecutor Steve Eubank are expected to announce whether they will pursue a second jury trial against Davis.

During his recent trial, Davis testified that his depute with Ibe centered on Ibe providing drugs to the mother of his then infant child. Davis said he was trying to help the woman get off drugs so she could be a better mother to their child.

Davis said he was running errands that night when he learned from the mother that Ibe was banging on his door. Ibe and his then-pregnant girlfriend, Leisha Garnett, were back at their vehicle when Davis drove up and the fatal altercation occurred moments later.

Davis claimed that Ibe was reaching for a gun when he fired a single shot in self defense. But police said Ibe's gun was in a holster when they arrived and that it was unloaded.

Garnett said that Ibe never pulled a gun and said Davis swung at him before firing the fatal shot. But Garnett's credibility was repeatedly attacked by defense attorney Eugene Frost, who got Garnett to admit that she'd lied several times during Davis' prosecution, including once under oath.