Murder suspect accused of attacking another inmate in Stafford court holding cell

A man already awaiting trial for murder picked up an extra charge Friday after police say he pummeled another inmate in a Stafford County courthouse holding cell.

Tarik Shiggs, 22, is charged with murder and a firearms offense in connection with the Feb. 21 slaying of 25-year-old Christopher McDuffie. McDuffie was shot multiple times in the courtyard between apartment buildings at Garrison Woods in North Stafford.

Shiggs was awaiting a related court proceeding Friday in Stafford General District Court when Deputy T.K. Phillips saw him assaulting another inmate in the holding cell, Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said. He hit the other man repeatedly and stopped only after being threatened with a taser, police said.

Shiggs was charged with assault and battery, a misdemeanor that pales in comparison to the charges Shiggs was already facing.

The other inmate was treated for minor injuries, police said. The victim did not offer any explanation for what may have motivated the attack.

It also remains unclear why McDuffie was shot. Shiggs was apprehended in South Carolina following the slaying and was extradited back to Virginia.

A preliminary hearing on the murder charge is scheduled for Tuesday in general district court.

