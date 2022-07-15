Murder suspect released on bond after trial delayed in Fredericksburg

A Fredericksburg man charged with murder was released on bond Tuesday after his trial was postponed yet again.

Arturo Barnes, 29, is accused of killing 20-year-old Tyriek Powell during a daytime shootout in the 3300 block of Fall Hill Avenue on June 3 last year. Powell died from a gunshot wound to the chest; Barnes was also shot during the altercation.

A trial that was scheduled to start Tuesday was postponed because a medical examiner was not available to testify. The prosecution witness had apparently not received a subpoena.

After the trial was continued to January 2023, defense attorney Jim Ilijevich requested bond. Ilijevich pointed out that Barnes has already spent nearly a year in jail awaiting trial and said it was not his fault that the trial was delayed again.

Over the objections of prosecutor Justin Witt, a judge granted a bond and allowed Barnes to be on house arrest with GPS monitoring until his trial.

According to evidence presented at earlier hearings, Barnes was in a shopping center area selling marijuana that day when Powell approached him. A shootout erupted during which Barnes was shot three times and Powell was killed.

It is unclear what started the altercation, but the prosecution has suggested that Barnes or someone connected to him lured Powell to the area for an altercation.

Ilijevich claims that Barnes was simply defending himself and pointed out that Powell’s phone and gun were removed by his associates and were never recovered. He called the murder charge an “overreach.”