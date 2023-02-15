A murder charge against a young Stafford County man is in jeopardy because police have been unable to find key prosecution witnesses.

Tarik O. Shiggs, 23, is charged with murder and a firearms offense in connection with the Feb. 21, 2022, slaying of 25-year-old Christopher McDuffie, who was shot multiple times at the Garrison Woods apartment complex in North Stafford.

Shiggs was in Stafford General District Court on Wednesday for a scheduled preliminary hearing, but the hearing was postponed again at the request of prosecutor Jay Chichester. Chichester told Judge Angela O'Connor that attempts to find key prosecution witnesses have been unsuccessful and authorities needed more time.

Defense attorney Jason Pelt opposed Chichester's request, saying his client has been in jail long enough and deserves a prompt hearing. He said there have been several continuances already, and "at some point, it must stop."

O'Connor finally agreed to grant "one last continuance" and set a new hearing date for March 16. Shiggs will continue to be held without bond in the Rappahannock Regional Jail at least until then.

According to police, the shooting occurred in the courtyard between apartment buildings. McDuffie was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at a local hospital. It remains unclear what led to the shooting.

Detective N.D. Ridings' investigation resulted in Shiggs being identified as the suspect. By that time, Shiggs had left for South Carolina.

He was arrested in Sumter County, South Carolina, early the next month and was brought back to Stafford. Shiggs has been in custody ever since.