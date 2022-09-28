Murder trial underway in Fredericksburg; man accused in 2021 slaying

A first-degree murder charge against a Fredericksburg man will likely be resolved Thursday.

Jacquin Norman Davis, 45, is charged with first-degree murder and a firearms offense in connection with the June 26, 2021, slaying of Chinonso Ibe. The 39-year-old was shot once in the chest during a dispute outside Davis’ home in the 100 block of Wellington Lakes Drive.

Davis’ two-day jury trial in Fredericksburg Circuit Court started Wednesday. Defense attorney Eugene Frost is not disputing that Davis shot Ibe, but insists he acted in self-defense.

In her opening argument, Commonwealth’s Attorney Elizabeth Humphries said Ibe was at his Spotsylvania home that day when he got a FaceTime call from Davis. His girlfriend, Leisha Garnett, told police that she heard Davis tell Ibe to never call his phone again.

Ibe, who had been drinking and had what a doctor described as a significant amount of cocaine in his system, got his then-pregnant girlfriend to drive him to Fredericksburg. He knocked on Davis’ door, Humphries said, but got no answer.

As the couple was getting back to their car, Davis drove up. An altercation ensued that ended with Ibe being shot. He had Garnett’s registered gun in a holster on his person when he died, according to the evidence.

In his opening argument, Frost said the victim was “all coked up” when he went to Davis’ home looking for trouble. The lawyer also accused Garnett, saying the only eyewitness to the shooting has lied in claiming that she was unaware that Ibe was carrying a gun.

“This is a clear-cut case of self-defense,” Frost told the jurors. “Mr. Davis was simply going home when trouble came to his door.”

Frost continued his attack on Garnett when she testified Wednesday, getting her to admit that she lied to the police, prosecutors and in court early on regarding her knowledge of the weapon being in Ibe’s possession.

Nothing was mentioned Wednesday regarding the reason for the bad blood, though Garnett said at a preliminary hearing that she heard Davis complain about Ibe talking to his girlfriend.