N.Y. man accused of driving 118 mph on Interstate 95 in Stafford

A New York man was arrested Sunday and charged with driving intoxicated at speeds of nearly 120 mph in Stafford County, authorities said.

Stafford Sheriff's 1st Sgt. B.W. Collins was on Interstate 95 about a mile north of the Courthouse exit when he saw a northbound Toyota Camry being driven recklessly at 6:38 p.m., Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said. He said the car was cutting off other vehicles while going 118 mph.

Kimmitz said the driver slowed to between 60 and 70 mph after Collins turned on his emergency lights, but didn't stop for another five miles after Deputy E.E. West joined the pursuit. 

Karim Brown, 46, of Bronx, N.Y., was charged with DUI, eluding, reckless driving and drinking while driving. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

