A man who was accused of raping a Stafford County teenager while she was having consensual sex with another young man pleaded guilty to a lesser charge this week.

Seth Alexander Porter, 24, of Norfolk, was convicted of aggravated sexual battery Tuesday in Stafford Circuit Court. Porter entered an Alford plea, meaning that he does not admit guilt but acknowledges the evidence is sufficient for a conviction.

As part of a plea agreement, two other charges were dropped.

According to prosecutor Ed Lustig, the incident took place Aug. 7, 2017, at a residence in Stafford. The victim reported the incident right away, but the case was delayed for various reasons, including COVID-19.

Lustig said the girl was picked up that night by Porter and German A. Munoz-Blanco and taken to the residence, where they and a couple of other people were drinking Vodka in a garage. The girl had expressed interest in Munoz-Blanco and eventually began having sex with him in the backyard.

At some point, according to the evidence, Porter came up from behind and switched positions with Munoz-Blanco. The victim, who said she was feeling ill by that time, said she did not consent to sex with Porter.

She called her parents a short time later and met them at a nearby convenience store. She told them that she had been raped and her father immediately took her to Mary Washington Hospital for testing. Porter’s DNA was recovered from the victim.

After he was arrested a considerable amount of time later, Porter told Stafford Detective Brandon Boyle that he was too high to remember what went on that night. Lustig said he agreed to the plea deal in part to prevent the victim from having to testify.

Munoz-Blanco is still facing charges in connection with the incident and has a trial pending.