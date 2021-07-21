Northern Virginia man sentenced to 30 years after stabbing victim's body found in Stafford

One of the gang members involved in the slaying of a 16-year-old boy whose mutilated body was dumped and burned in Stafford County has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.
Kevin Alexis Rodriguez-Flores, 20, of Annandale, received the sentence Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt, Md. He was previously convicted of participating in a racketeering enterprise and conspiracy to destroy and conceal evidence related to murder, according to federal court records.
The body of Jacson Pineda-Chicas was found between River Road and the Rappahannock River early March 9, 2019, by a Stafford deputy who was on routine patrol. The body had been set on fire and was later determined to have suffered 144 knife wounds, including 68 stab wounds.
Stafford detectives began the investigation, but later turned the case over to the Prince George's County, Md., Police Department after the investigation revealed that the boy was killed there. The case was then handed to federal authorities.
According to the evidence, Rodriguez-Flores became a member of a Fairfax-based sect of the MS-13 gang in 2018. The victim was also a member of the group, though his mother said following his death that he was in the process of trying to get out.
Court records state that on March 8, 2019, a meeting was called at the Hyattsville, Md., home of the clique leader, Jose Ordonez-Zometa. Among the subjects discussed was what turned out to be the mistaken belief that the boy was cooperating with law enforcement. Court records state that a principal rule of MS-13 is that members must never cooperate with law enforcement and violating this rule calls for death.
Gang members were accused of using knives to repeatedly cut and stab Pineda-Chicas. He was then taken to the basement, where court records allege that Ordonez-Zometa ordered that he be finished off.
Following the slaying, court records state that three gang members were ordered to take the body to Virginia and dispose of it. It is not clear why they chose Stafford.
According to court records, Rodriguez-Flores and others remained at the Maryland home and tried to get rid of evidence of the slaying. This included cleaning up blood, removing blood-stained carpet and cleaning the trunk of the car once the others returned.
The status of the cases involving the other defendants were not immediately available Wednesday.
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404