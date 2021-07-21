Northern Virginia man sentenced to 30 years after stabbing victim's body found in Stafford

One of the gang members involved in the slaying of a 16-year-old boy whose mutilated body was dumped and burned in Stafford County has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.

Kevin Alexis Rodriguez-Flores, 20, of Annandale, received the sentence Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt, Md. He was previously convicted of participating in a racketeering enterprise and conspiracy to destroy and conceal evidence related to murder, according to federal court records.

The body of Jacson Pineda-Chicas was found between River Road and the Rappahannock River early March 9, 2019, by a Stafford deputy who was on routine patrol. The body had been set on fire and was later determined to have suffered 144 knife wounds, including 68 stab wounds.

Stafford detectives began the investigation, but later turned the case over to the Prince George's County, Md., Police Department after the investigation revealed that the boy was killed there. The case was then handed to federal authorities.

According to the evidence, Rodriguez-Flores became a member of a Fairfax-based sect of the MS-13 gang in 2018. The victim was also a member of the group, though his mother said following his death that he was in the process of trying to get out.