Officer-involved shooting in Caroline being investigated by State Police

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal shooting involving a Caroline County deputy that happened Monday evening.

State police Sgt. Dylan Davenport said the incident occurred about 5 p.m. in the 17000 block of Countyline Church Road in Caroline. Someone called 911 after noticing an unconscious man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle stopped in the road.

The driver woke up after deputies arrived. During the ensuing confrontation, the man was shot and died on the scene.

The man’s identity was not released Monday night, nor were any details regarding what led to the shooting. Caroline sheriff’s authorities declined to comment on the incident after immediately turning the investigation over to state police.

The man’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy and positive identification, Davenport said.

