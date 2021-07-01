 Skip to main content
Officers respond to 'barricade situation' on West Catharpin Road in Spotsylvania
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking that drivers be aware of an increased police presence in the 13300 block of West Catharpin Road and to avoid the area if possible.

Maj. Troy Skebo said there is an active “barricade situation” at a home in that area. Skebo did not release any additional details because the incident is ongoing.

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526

tcoghill@freelancestar.com

