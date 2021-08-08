Officials investigating fire at motel in southern Stafford

The Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a motel fire early Sunday that led to eight rooms being deemed at least temporarily uninhabitable.

According to Stafford fire and rescue public information officer Katie Brady, the fire was reported shortly before 1 a.m. at the Motel 6 on Warrenton Road in southern Stafford.

The fire started in a second-story room and was brought under control in about 20 minutes, Brady said. No one was injured.

Eight rooms had fire and/or water damage, Brady said, but the brunt of the damage was limited to the room where the fire started. About 17 adults in the eight affected rooms were relocated to other rooms at the motel.

Fire officials Sunday were still investigating the cause of the early morning fire.

Stafford firefighters were assisted by Fredericksburg and Quantico firefighters, along with the county Sheriff’s Office.

