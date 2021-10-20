 Skip to main content
One killed, others injured in four-vehicle crash on I-95 in Thornburg
A fatal four-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County is being investigated by Virginia State Police.

Sgt. Brent Coffey said the crash occurred at 5:11 a.m. in the southbound lanes at the Thornburg exit. A sedan was heading south when it ran off the left side of the road and hit a guardrail.

The sedan then went across all three travel lanes and struck a tractor-trailer that was parked on the shoulder. The car ended up stopped in the right travel lane, where it was struck by two more southbound tractor-trailers.

Brent said there is one confirmed fatality and three more serious injuries. He said more information will be released as the investigation continues.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

