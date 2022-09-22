One killed, teen critically injured in separate crashes in Caroline County

A Stafford woman was killed and a Milford teenager was critically injured in separate accidents in Caroline County, police said.

The first accident occurred at 10:53 p.m. Wednesday on southbound Interstate 95, about two and a half miles south of the Carmel Church exit. Virginia State Police Sgt. Jessica Shehan said a 2012 Cascadia Freghtliner tractor-trailer was stationary on the left shoulder because of a flat tire when a 2007 Jeep Liberty ran off the road and struck the rear of the tractor-trailer.

The Jeep driver, 23-year-old Ilona A. Bailey of Stafford, died at the scene. She was wearing a seat belt, police said. The truck driver, 65-year-old Juan L. Quintana of Miami, was not injured.

At 10:25 a.m. Thursday, Shehan said, a 2001 Ford Explorer was traveling on southbound State Route 601 (Golansville Road) near Murphy Lane in Caroline when the driver lost control, overcorrected and ran off the right side of the road. The Explorer struck several trees before overturning.

The driver, 18-year-old John Holtzman, and his 17-year-old passenger were both transported to the VCU Medical Center. The younger teen was ejected from the vehicle and was in critical condition Thursday evening.

Holtzman suffered serious injuries in the crash, Shehan said. A state police crash reconstruction team is investigating the incident.