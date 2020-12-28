One suspect dead, one arrested in Caroline slaying

Lippa said that at least one suspect was contracted to perform work around the couple’s home four years ago and was aware of what was inside.

The sheriff stated that multiple firearms were stolen from the residence.

Sue Trost, the deceased victim’s cousin, said the family moved to Caroline from Springfield more than 10 years ago.

Trost said the couple considered the rural Sparta area their “little place of quietness.” Her cousin’s killing is the first homicide in Caroline since 2016.

“This is such a quiet part of Virginia,” Trost said. “We knew it was remote and quaint and country-oriented and we felt everybody was safe. So it was very hard to process our beloved family member was no longer with us. Our hearts went out to her husband, Steve, who she loved very, very much.”

Trost said her cousin was a free spirit who loved her family and had a mutual attachment to animals.

She would drive to upstate New York for family reunions and she took over much of the family’s genealogy work after the death of her father. She enjoyed sewing and making crafts. She knitted items and donated them to family members for silent auction fundraisers.