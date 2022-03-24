Orange County authorities seek man facing sex assault charges

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who is suspected of sexually assaulting a child.

Eddie Monroe Crawford, 41, is charged with rape, forcible sodomy and other sexually violent crimes, Sheriff's Lt. Becky Jones said.

Jones said Crawford's last known address was in the 28,000 block of Bellewood Acres Lane in the Rhoadesville area. He previously lived in Greene County, where the Sheriff's Office has been working with Orange authorities in the investigation.

Crawford is described as being 6 feet 2 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He is known to carry a firearm and police are urging residents not to approach him.

Anyone with information about Crawford's whereabouts is asked to call the Orange Sheriff's Office at 540/672-1234.

