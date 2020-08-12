Orange County man arrested, charged with murder in last month's shooting death of Greene man

An Orange County man was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder in last month’s shooting death of a Greene County man.
The the Greene County Sheriff’s Office responded on July 10 to the area of Dundee Rd, east of the town of Stanardsvsille, for a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the roadway. Upon arrival deputies found a man deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.
The individual was identified as Brian Keith Dudley of Stanardsville.
The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office and Culpeper Police Department participated in a subsequent lengthy investigation resulting in the August 11 arrest along with the Greene and Orange Sheriff’s offices, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Albemarle County Police Department, Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force and FBI, according to a release on Wednesday from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.
Robert Lee “Saddiiq” Webster, 41, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force at an undisclosed location in Orange County. He was charged with murder, use of a firearm in commission of a murder and in the commission of a robbery, three counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle, robbery, possession of narcotics with intent to distribute and possession of narcotics while having a firearm.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office urged anyone with information in the case to contact Captain David Roach or Investigator Scott Murphy at 434/985-2222.
In 2019 in Greene County, Webster was charged with conspiracy to commit murder in a July 10 incident, according to online court records. The case was dismissed.