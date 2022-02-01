Orange County man gets 10 years in 2018 rape in Spotsylvania

A man who raped a Spotsylvania County woman in 2018 was ordered Tuesday to serve 10 years in prison.

Ronnie Edward Crack, 36, of Burr Hill in Orange County was sentenced in Spotsylvania Circuit Court to a total of 50 years with 40 years suspended. Judge Ricardo Rigual’s sentence was within the recommended state sentencing guidelines.

Crack’s rape conviction stemmed from a Nov. 4, 2018, incident at a townhouse near Lee Hill Elementary School in Spotsylvania. The evidence presented by prosecutor Jeff Adams at Crack’s trial showed that Crack had been drinking at a bar that night when he called a friend and got a ride to the victim’s home.

The victim said she woke up early that morning and found Crack in her bed just before getting raped. Her boyfriend was out of town at the time.

The woman had a prior sexual contact with Crack, but said that had been years earlier. She said she did not invite him over that night.

Crack didn’t testify at his trial, but his attorney, Eugene Frost, argued that the sex was consensual. The woman suffered vaginal injuries in the attack.

Adams pointed out that since the rape, Crack has been convicted of multiple domestic assault charges involving different woman. Frost asked for a five-year prison sentence, the minimum penalty for rape.

