Orange County woman facing charges after hit-and-run in Stafford parking lot

A woman who is accused of striking a pedestrian and wrecking a truck after taking it from the owner in Stafford last week was apprehended Thursday in King George, police said.

Stafford Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the truck owner had loaned the truck to the woman after she’d done some work for his business. She later refused to return it to him, police said.

The man spotted the truck Oct. 15 in the Giant parking lot off Town and Country Road in southern Stafford, Kimmitz said. He confronted the woman and demanded his truck back, but she again refused to return it, according to police.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The driver took off out of the lot, striking a pedestrian with the truck mirror. That victim suffered injuries to her arm, police said.

A short time later, police say the woman ran off McCarty Road and head-on into a tree. She attempted to back up and continue her flight, police said, but struck another tree and somehow managed to lodge the damaged truck between the trees.

She and a passenger were gone by the time police got to the wrecked truck. She had given the owner a false last name, so police weren’t initially sure of her identity.