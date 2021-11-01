 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Orange man charged in weekend slaying
0 comments
alert top story

Orange man charged in weekend slaying

{{featured_button_text}}
Kevin McLeer

Kevin McLeer

A 29-year-old Orange County man has been charged with second-degree murder as the result of a slaying over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

Kevin Patrick McLeer was arrested Sunday and is being held without bond in the Central Virginia Regional Jail.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Sheriff's Lt. Becky Jones said a man was found shot to death early Sunday in the front yard of a home in the 15000 block of Mountain Track Road, about 10 miles west of Locust Grove. 

Jones said the Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at 10 p.m. Saturday from someone saying that a shooting had taken place in the county. The caller did not provide any other information, Jones said, including who was shot, where the shooting occurred or why it happened.

Several hours later, police received information that the incident may have occurred on Mountain Track Road. Deputies went there and found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Jones said no further details would be released at this time.

Court records show that McLeer has a criminal record that includes convictions for malicious wounding in Spotsylvania in 2012 and a firearms conviction in Orange in 2015. He was convicted of a probation violation in Spotsylvania just over a month ago, but had all of his previously suspended time re-suspended.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ed Sheeran drops new album while ASAP Rocky drops his oldest mixtape

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert