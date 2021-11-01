Orange man charged in weekend slaying

A 29-year-old Orange County man has been charged with second-degree murder as the result of a slaying over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

Kevin Patrick McLeer was arrested Sunday and is being held without bond in the Central Virginia Regional Jail.

Sheriff's Lt. Becky Jones said a man was found shot to death early Sunday in the front yard of a home in the 15000 block of Mountain Track Road, about 10 miles west of Locust Grove.

Jones said the Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at 10 p.m. Saturday from someone saying that a shooting had taken place in the county. The caller did not provide any other information, Jones said, including who was shot, where the shooting occurred or why it happened.

Several hours later, police received information that the incident may have occurred on Mountain Track Road. Deputies went there and found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Jones said no further details would be released at this time.

Court records show that McLeer has a criminal record that includes convictions for malicious wounding in Spotsylvania in 2012 and a firearms conviction in Orange in 2015. He was convicted of a probation violation in Spotsylvania just over a month ago, but had all of his previously suspended time re-suspended.

