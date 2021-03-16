Owner of dog training facility in Orange charged with animal cruelty

A 60-year-old man has been charged with a felony after a dozen dogs were discovered in unkempt conditions on his property in Orange County, authorities said.

Shawn Michael Deehan was arrested Friday and charged with felony animal cruelty, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.

On March 8, the release states, authorities received information about a dog that was emaciated and had an untreated injury that exposed bone. Deputies got a search warrant for property and buildings owned by Deehan in the 3000 block of Pannell Lane in the Burr Hill area of the county.

According to the release, 12 dogs were found in a building housed in crates that were littered with feces and urine. Some of the dogs had urine burns on their skin, the release states.

The release said the dogs did not have access to food or water and at least one dog was severely underweight with untreated injuries to all four paws that required emergency veterinary treatment.

The Sheriff's Office said Deehan is the owner of Global Dynamic Security and The Perfect Dog, a canine training facility.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Orange Sheriff's Office at 540/672-1200 and ask for Sgt. Angie Bonner.

