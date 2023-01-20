Pair arrested in connection with home-invasion robbery in Caroline

Caroline Sheriff Scott Moser on Friday announced the arrests of two men in connection with a home-invasion robbery last year in which police say a 69-year-old man was assaulted and held at gunpoint.

Dashawn Hunter, 25, of Prince Edward County and Alester Morgan, 35, of Henrico are both charged with armed robbery, breaking and entering, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and possessing a firearm as a felon.

Moser said the break-in occurred early Nov. 30 at a residence on Kidds Fork Road in the Sparta area. Two masked men broke into the home, assaulted the resident and held him at gunpoint before leaving with guns, collector coins and money. The victim was not seriously injured.

An investigation headed by Caroline Sgt. B.J. Sadler led to homes in Chesterfield and Prince Edward, where search warrants were served and extensive surveillance was conducted. A gun and coins belonging to the victim were seized during the raids. Moser said both men frequently visited the Chesterfield residence.

Surveillance camera footage assisted police in identifying the suspects, Moser said. Hunter was arrested Wednesday in Henrico and Morgan the next day in Charlottesville. Both are in jail under no bond.

Moser said Sadler was assisted by multiple agencies, including the Virginia State Police, the FBI and the Chesterfield and Henrico police departments.