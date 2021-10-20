Pair charged after dispute at Stafford car dealership

A dispute over service at a Stafford car dealership Monday has resulted in charges against two Spotsylvania County men.

Stafford Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said four men went to Mega Auto Outlet at 3335 Jefferson Davis Highway (U.S. 1) about 3 p.m. Monday to have work done on their car. When they learned that the repairs could not be performed until Friday, one of them began yelling.

Kimmitz said that after an employee told the group to leave, one of them punched the employee in the face. A second suspect began overturning desks, computers and furniture in what Kimmitz described as a "full-scale temper tantrum."

The suspect who had punched the employee joined in the vandalism, Kimmitz said, by throwing items and breaking furniture in a side office. The second suspect also assaulted an employee, police said.

The two customers who were with the suspects helped pull the suspects back and all four left in a gray Jeep Cherokee. They headed south on Route 1 as deputies were arriving, and Deputy E.E. West eventually stopped the Jeep on southbound Interstate 95 about a mile north of the Centreport Parkway exit.

Peter Usiomwanta, 31, and Maliek Lee, 36, were both charged with felony vandalism and assault and battery.

