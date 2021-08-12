Pair charged in Aquia Harbour robbery

Two people have been charged with robbery and other offenses after being accused of abducting and robbing a man inside his Stafford County home early Tuesday, police said.

Two people have been charged with robbery and other offenses after being accused of abducting and robbing a man inside his Stafford County home early Tuesday, authorities said.

Tiffany Nichole Barker, 35, of Nanjemoy, Md., and Kevin Nathaniel Allen, 34, of Washington, D.C., are also charged with abduction and conspiracy. Allen is also charged with assault and battery.

According to Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Sarah Maroney, the incident began about 1:45 a.m. at a home on Richmond Drive in Aquia Harbour subdivision. An acquaintance of the victim showed up to confront the victim over money and was let into the home, Maroney said.