Pair charged in Aquia Harbour robbery

Two people have been charged with robbery and other offenses after being accused of abducting and robbing a man inside his Stafford County home early Tuesday, authorities said.
Tiffany Nichole Barker, 35, of Nanjemoy, Md., and Kevin Nathaniel Allen, 34, of Washington, D.C., are also charged with abduction and conspiracy. Allen is also charged with assault and battery.
According to Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Sarah Maroney, the incident began about 1:45 a.m. at a home on Richmond Drive in Aquia Harbour subdivision. An acquaintance of the victim showed up to confront the victim over money and was let into the home, Maroney said.
The victim did not know that a man had come with the woman and he entered a short time later through an unlocked door, Maroney said. Another resident called police and reported hearing two people upstairs threatening his family member.
Deputies arrived and surrounded the home and Deputy J.W. Ahern saw a woman come out of a rear patio door. According to Maroney, when Ahern confronted the woman, she retreated back inside and locked the door.
A short time later, after deputies heard more yelling in the home, the woman came back out and surrendered to deputies. A man soon followed suit.
During the encounter, Maroney said, the suspects demanded money from the victim, who was pinned to a bed with a pillow held over his face prior to the arrival of deputies. The victim suffered minor injuries.
Both suspects are being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for Sept. 28 in Stafford General District Court.
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404