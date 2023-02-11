A man wanted in three localities on multiple charges and a Stafford woman were arrested Friday following a pursuit in southern Stafford that ended after deputies intentionally struck the fleeing vehicle twice, police said.

The incident started about 2:30 p.m., when Deputy B.W. Gildea stopped the driver of a black Chevrolet Monte Carlo at the intersection of Warrenton Road (U.S. 17) and Interstate 95. The driver was identified as having a suspended license, police said, and her passenger provided false identification and was instructed to get out of the car.

Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the passenger then told the driver to drive away and she complied. The Monte Carlo got onto northbound I–95 with Gildea and Deputy D.R. Ludolph in pursuit.

The woman traveled about three miles before leaving the interstate at the Centreport Parkway exit. She continued onto southbound U.S. 1 (Richmond Highway), where Gildea intentionally struck the vehicle, causing it to spin out and stop.

Kimmitz said the driver appeared ready to give up at that point, but the passenger reached across with his foot and stepped on the gas pedal. Deputy J.H. Truslow then rammed the vehicle and deputies boxed it in, ending the attempted escape.

Police said the driver, 37-year-old Erin Brack, was charged with eluding, driving suspended, obstruction of justice and possession of illegal drugs.

The passenger, identified as Derek Primes, 38, of Stafford was already wanted on charges in Stafford, Chesapeake and Virginia Beach, Kimmitz said. He was additionally charged Friday with possessing illegal drugs, identity theft, false identification, obstruction of justice and abduction. A dog in the suspect vehicle was not injured and was released to an acquaintance.

Primes was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond, while Brack was jailed under a $1,500 bond.