Two arrested after toddler dropped off at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg

A baby who was dropped off and left at Mary Washington Hospital led to the arrests of a man and woman who were already wanted on unrelated charges, court records show.
According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Fredericksburg Circuit Court, the boy was dropped off at the hospital's Safe Haven in Fredericksburg on Aug. 31 by an unidentified man. The man claimed he was not the father and had no information about the child's parents.
Police were called and a forensics nurse estimated the child's age at between 16 and 18 months.
Detective M. Schafer looked at surveillance video and determined that a purple Toyota RAV-4 occupied by at least two people had brought the child to the hospital.
The next morning, the affidavit states, a man called the hospital and said that his stepson told him he had given the child to a friend the previous night. The friend took the baby to the safe haven after he would not stop crying.
In addition, the father's girlfriend called police that same morning to report the child missing. Schafer said police received conflicting stories about how the child ended up missing.
The investigation led to two local motel rooms. The girlfriend, 25-year-old Jessica Corinne Birge of Fredericksburg, was taken into custody on an unauthorized use of a vehicle charge in Prince William County. The vehicle that transported the child to the hospital had been reported stolen in Prince William, the affidavit states.
The father, Jeffrey Thomas Grieninger, 31, was found a short time later. He was wanted on probation violation and failure to appear charges.
Schafer wrote that after interviewing the couple and the two people who dropped the baby off, police determined that the couple was using drugs on Aug. 31 before leaving the child with other suspected drug users. When the father and his girlfriend didn't return, the reluctant babysitters decided to take the child to the hospital.
The search warrant gave police the authority to search the RAV-4 for evidence that the child was in a vehicle where drugs were being used and/or transported. Drug paraphernalia was recovered from the vehicle, according to police.
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404
