Passerby finds dead body in ditch in Spotsylvania

The Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man found lying in a ditch early Wednesday morning in the county, police said.

Sheriff's Capt. Liz Scott said a motorist was on Massaponax Church Road in the area of Church Pond Road about 12:15 a.m. when he noticed what appeared to be a body. Deputies arrived and confirmed that the man was deceased.

Scott said the victim's next-of-kin had not been located as of Wednesday evening and police were not releasing the man's name. However, she said he is a white man in his late 30s.

There were no obvious signs of trauma on the victim, Scott said. The body has been sent to the medical examiner's officer for an autopsy.

