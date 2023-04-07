A 59-year-old Fredericksburg man was killed Thursday night when he was struck by two different vehicles while crossing State Route 2 in Spotsylvania County.

Joe Lewis Washington Jr. of Fredericksburg was in the area of Route 2 and Bowman Drive shortly after 8 p.m. when the incident took place, Spotsylvania Sheriff's Maj. Troy Skebo said. The location is just south of the Fredericksburg city line.

Skebo said the victim was crossing the road in an unlit area when he was struck by a southbound 2005 Lexus SUV. Skebo said the victim was in the middle of the travel lane and was wearing dark clothing.

Moments later, a second vehicle that was heading toward Fredericksburg then also struck the victim. Washington was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The roadway was shut down for a considerable amount of time as rescue workers tended to the victim and investigated the crash.