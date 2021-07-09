 Skip to main content
Pedestrian killed in crash involving a Stafford deputy
Pedestrian killed in crash involving a Stafford deputy

The Stafford Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal accident early Friday involving one of its deputies and a pedestrian.

According to a Sheriff's Office release, the incident occurred at 12:09 a.m. on Garrisonville Road in North Stafford. Police said the deputy was traveling east when he struck a 44-year-old man who was crossing the road at Center Street. The victim died at the scene, while the deputy was treated for minor injuries.

Police said more information will be released as the investigation continues.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

