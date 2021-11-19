Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed while walking in I-95 travel lane

An 83-year-old Canadian was killed Wednesday night when he was struck by a car while walking in the travel lanes on Interstate 95 in Stafford County, police said.
Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey said the incident occurred at 10:48 p.m. at the Centreport Parkway exit. The driver of a southbound 2015 Kia Sorento was unable to avoid hitting the man, who was in the roadway.
The victim has been identified as Yvan Jubinville of Maskinonge, Quebec. His body was taken to the medical examiner's office in Manassas for an autopsy.
The Kia driver, a 54-year-old Stafford woman, was not injured in the crash, Coffey said. She was wearing a seat belt.
It remains unclear why the victim was in the roadway or in the area.
