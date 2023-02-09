A 72-year-old Spotsylvania man was killed late Tuesday after he was struck by a vehicle after falling to the ground in the travel lane of a dark county road, police said.

Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said Ellwood A. “Woody” Wheatley was in the 4300 block of Lee Hill School Drive at 10:42 p.m. when he was run over by a 2011 Kia SUV driven by a 69-year-old Spotsylvania woman. Skebo said police believe Wheatley, a former member of the Spotsylvania Fire Department auxiliary, suffered a medical emergency prior to being struck.

Skebo said the victim was wearing dark clothing in an unlit area, and the driver didn’t see him on the ground until it was too late. He said there was no evidence of alcohol or speeding and that the driver will not be charged.

It was the second fatal accident involving a pedestrian in Spotsylvania in about a week. Charles Cutchin Jr., 65, was killed Feb. 1 when he was struck by an 18-year-old driver while crossing Tidewater Trail in the area of Briarwood Lane.

Police said that victim was also wearing dark clothing in a poorly lit area, and apparently had not pushed a button to activate flashing lights at a crosswalk there. No charges have been filed in that incident.