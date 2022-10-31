 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Prince William

A 27-year-old Stafford County man struck and killed a pedestrian while driving in Prince William County on Friday night, police said.

According to Prince William police, the crash occurred at 9:44 p.m. in the area of Dumfries Road and Green Tree Lane in Dumfries. A 2013 Hyundai Sonata was traveling north on Interstate 95 and exiting to eastbound Dumfries Road when it struck a person who was wearing dark clothing and walking on the road.

The pedestrian, 31-year-old Jamel Terrell Tanner of Dumfries, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Sonata driver remained at the scene, police said. There was no indication that he was either speeding or impaired, police said. A crash investigation unit is continuing to look into the incident.

