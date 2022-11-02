Pedestrian struck, killed in Stafford

A Stafford woman was killed when she was struck by a truck in the southern part of the county early Wednesday, police said.

Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the pedestrian was in the area of State Route 3 and Forest Lane Road when she was hit about 1:40 a.m. The woman, whose name was not released Wednesday, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck remained at the scene, police said.

Much of the road was shut down for several hours as the county's Traffic Safety Unit investigated the incident. Kimmitz said he expects more details, including the victim's name, to be available Thursday.