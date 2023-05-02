A Maryland woman was killed late Sunday when she was struck by a vehicle after entering a travel lane on foot on Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County, police said.

Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey said the incident took place at 11:07 p.m. about two miles south of the Thornburg exit. The victim, 38-year-old Crystal D.V. Durruty of Frederick, Maryland, had run into the center lane when she was struck by a 2020 Kia Sorento that was heading south on the highway.

Durruty died at the scene. The Kia driver, a 39-year-old Philadelphia man, immediately stopped at the scene, Coffey said.

Coffey said the victim was a passenger in a sedan that had stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes. It was not clear why she entered the interstate.

No charges have been filed, though an investigation is ongoing. Coffey said the Kia driver did not have time to avoid the collision.

It was at least the fifth fatal accident involving a pedestrian in Spotsylvania since November. Victims ranging in age from 36 to 72 have been killed on Lafayette Boulevard, Lee Hill School Drive and Tidewater Trail. The most recent fatality prior to Sunday took place April 6 when a 59-year-old man was struck and killed while crossing State Route 2 in the area of Bowman Drive.