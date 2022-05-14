Philadelphia man accused of stealing prescription drugs from Stafford grocery

A Philadelphia man was charged with robbery Friday after he jumped the counter at a Stafford County pharmacy and stole prescription drugs, police said.

Witnesses called police at 3:08 p.m. and reported that an armed robber had left the Giant at 550 Celebrate Virginia Parkway after taking oxycodone and OxyContin. The suspect had his hand in his shirt as if he had a gun, though no weapon was seen, Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said.

He drove off in a white Enterprise rental van that turned out to be stolen from Pennsylvania, police said. Kimmitz said police received descriptions of the suspect and the van from witnesses, along with a partial license tag.

Deputy G.W. Motley was in the area and spotted the suspect a short time later on Celebrate Virginia Parkway. He followed the van to Sanford Drive as other deputies moved into position to assist. The van was stopped by just before it reached Warrenton Road (U.S. 17) and the driver surrendered without incident.

Ronald Anthony Green, 31, is charged in Stafford with robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle. He was also wanted in Baltimore County, Md., on robbery and theft charges, police said.

Green is being held without bond in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

