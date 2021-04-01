Pitchfork-wielding stranger stabs man after breaking into his home

A Stafford County man was sleeping on a couch in his home in Millbrook subdivision early Feb. 7 when he was awakened by his barking dog, according to testimony Thursday.

Moments later, his front door swung open and a partially clad, muddy woman he did not know lunged at him with a pitchfork. She jabbed him in the arm, causing him to fall and break his opposite wrist.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Charges against the alleged intruder, 31-year-old Madison Brooke Snyder of Courtland in Southampton County, were certified to a grand jury following the preliminary hearing in Stafford General District Court. Snyder is charged with armed nighttime burglary, malicious wounding and three counts of assault on a law enforcement officer.

Following the attack on the resident, according to the evidence presented by prosecutor Ryan Fitzgerald, the victim’s wife and oldest son chased the intruder out of the house. She ran to a neighbor’s house and was let inside the house by a resident who assumed she needed help.

T.B. Maldonado was the first deputy on the scene. Maldonado testified that she was assaulted by the suspect, who punched Maldonado repeatedly in the face and pulled some of her hair out. Two other deputies were also assaulted while trying to get Snyder under control. Police reported using a taser on the woman, but it appeared to have no effect.

It remains unclear why Snyder was in the Stafford subdivision. She is being held without bond in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.