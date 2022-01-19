Plea deal brings 52-month prison term in Fredericksburg robbery

A Spotsylvania County man whose first robbery trial ended in a mistrial took a deal Wednesday that calls for him to serve slightly more than four years in prison.

Curtis Clinedinst Allen, 20, pleaded guilty in Fredericksburg Circuit Court to robbery, conspiracy to use a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy to abduct to extort money. He was sentenced to a total of 31 years in prison, with all but four years and four months suspended.

As part of the agreement worked out by prosecutor Wenonah Peterson and defense attorney Eugene Frost, other charges were dropped.

According to evidence presented during his four-day trial in April of last year, Allen purchased a car from Ahmed Elborolosy that had been advertised on Facebook. Following the sale, Allen and Collin Zachary Lafreniere drove Elborolosy to Richmond, where he planned to buy another car.

That deal didn't pan out, and Elborolosy testified that when the trio returned to Spotsylvania, he was taken to a secluded area and robbed of the money he'd received in the earlier deal. He identified Allen as the gunman, and said Lafreniere had a knife.