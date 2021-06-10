Plea deal nets six-month sentence for man who molested King George teen

A man who molested a 14-year-old King George County girl last year while he was cheating on his wife with her aunt pleaded guilty to seven misdemeanors Thursday.

Atthaporn Suwanarat, 30, of Bunnlevel, N.C., was convicted in King George Circuit Court of seven counts of sexual battery of a minor. As part of a plea agreement, felony charges were reduced and Suwanarat agreed that he will get a minimum of six months when he is sentenced in January.

Suwanarat will be allowed to remain free on bond at least until then.

According to Commonwealth’s Attorney Keri Gusmann, Suwanarat was dating the victim’s aunt when he began having sexual contact with the teenager in April and May 2020. He was in the Marine Corps at the time, but is no longer in the service and is living with his pregnant wife in North Carolina.

His actions with the girl came to light after an older relative found evidence on the teenager’s phone and contacted the Sheriff’s Office. Suwanarat was arrested in July.

Gusmann said she agreed to the misdemeanor resolution after consulting with the girl’s family. It means that she won’t have to testify and more importantly, Gusmann said, Suwanarat will still have to register as a sex offender.

