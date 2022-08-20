Police: 5 injured, man arrested after vehicle crashes into fire truck

Five people, including a firefighter, were injured late Thursday when a motorist crashed into the back of a fire truck on northbound Interstate 95 in Stafford County, police said.

The fire truck was part of the response to a serious crash that occurred shortly after 11 p.m. about a mile and a half north of the Warrenton Road exit, Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said. Deputy L.T. Ward's investigation showed that the fire truck was on the scene with its emergency lights on when a vehicle crashed into its rear.

The four passengers in the vehicle were hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Kimmitz said. The firefighter was treated for his injuries at a hospital and released. Three of the passengers in the suspect's vehicle are children.

Ricardo Rodriguez-Montoya, 41, of Hyattsville, Maryland, was charged with DUI, reckless driving, DUI-maiming, three counts of felony child neglect and failing to yield to an emergency vehicle.