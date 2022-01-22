 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police allege man left child to go on North Stafford theft spree
Police allege man left child to go on North Stafford theft spree

A Manassas man is facing multiple charges after police said he went on a theft spree in North Stafford after leaving a child alone in a Stafford residence.

Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said deputies E.R. Houde and C.C. Crossett went to St. George's Estates subdivision shortly before 3 a.m. after a resident reported that items had been stolen from his vehicle, including a knife with an inscription.

The deputies began scouring the area and discovered other victims. One resident gave deputies doorbell camera footage of a suspect trying to get into his car, giving police a description of the suspect that included a distinctive green sweatshirt.

Houde and Crosset later went to the Sheetz on Garrisonville road and spotted a man matching the suspect on the camera footage coming out of the store. More than $2,500 worth of stolen items were found in his vehicle, including the knife taken from the initial caller. Ammunition and a pellet gun were also found in the vehicle.

Kimmitz said that during the investigation, deputies learned that the suspect had left an 8-year-old child alone while he went out stealing. A deputy went to the home to supervise the child until the mother could take custody.

Scott Anthony Madden, 30, was charged with tampering with a vehicle, possession of illegal drugs, larceny, possession of burglary tools and possession of a weapon by a felon. Kimmitz said other charges are pending.

Madden is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

