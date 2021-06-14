 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police arrest burglary suspect in city store
0 comments
alert top story

Police arrest burglary suspect in city store

{{featured_button_text}}

Fredericksburg police didn't have to look far to find a suspect in a city burglary early Sunday.

City police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said the 18-year-old suspect was still inside the Express Food Mart at 1240 Jefferson Davis Highway when officers responded to a 911 call at 1:30 a.m.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A witness called police after seeing the suspect inside the store. Officers found a shattered front glass door and saw a man inside wearing all black and a mask. Police ordered the suspect out of the store and took him into custody.

Riley Michael Redfern was charged with breaking and entering with a deadly weapon, possession of burglary tools, destruction of property and misdemeanor larceny.

Morris said the deadly weapon was a hammer, and the larceny charge stemmed from cigarettes the suspect had taken.

Redfern was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail. He will be arraigned Tuesday in Fredericksburg General District Court.

Riley Michael Redfern

Redfern

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 14

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert