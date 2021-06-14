Police arrest burglary suspect in city store

Fredericksburg police didn't have to look far to find a suspect in a city burglary early Sunday.

City police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said the 18-year-old suspect was still inside the Express Food Mart at 1240 Jefferson Davis Highway when officers responded to a 911 call at 1:30 a.m.

A witness called police after seeing the suspect inside the store. Officers found a shattered front glass door and saw a man inside wearing all black and a mask. Police ordered the suspect out of the store and took him into custody.

Riley Michael Redfern was charged with breaking and entering with a deadly weapon, possession of burglary tools, destruction of property and misdemeanor larceny.

Morris said the deadly weapon was a hammer, and the larceny charge stemmed from cigarettes the suspect had taken.

Redfern was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail. He will be arraigned Tuesday in Fredericksburg General District Court.

