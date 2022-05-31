Police arrest man after alleged carjacking attempt

A Spotsylvania County man was arrested Monday after an armed convenience manager thwarted a carjacking attempt by confronting him at gunpoint, police said.

The incident took place at noon at the PNC Bank at 10213 Patriot Highway, Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said. A 41-year-old convenience store manager was making a deposit when she noticed a man get into the driver’s seat of her 2020 Jeep Cherokee.

The woman confronted the man and got into a physical altercation with him, Skebo said. During the scuffle, the woman retrieved her firearm and pointed it at the suspect.

Skebo said the man casually walked away as the woman called 911 and gave a dispatcher a description of the suspect, his clothing and the direction he was heading. First Sgt. Daniel Harris spotted the man a short time later just south of the bank at another business and took him into custody without incident.

Andrew C. Keen, 25, was charged with carjacking and placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.

