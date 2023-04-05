A Stafford County man was arrested Sunday after taking money from a store cash register and being detained by an employee, police said.

Grady Lee Kiker, 49, is charged with robbery and driving while intoxicated (2nd offense) and a traffic offense. He is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Deputy J.D. Hurt went to Advance Auto Service at 26 Dorothy Lane at 9:12 p.m. after police received a call regarding an unknown problem, Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said. There was an open phone line and what sounded like a struggle in the background.

Hurt found the employee on top of Kiker. The employee told Hurt that the suspect had just robbed him, and the suspect claimed he'd come into the business to "borrow" cash, Kimmitz said.

After reviewing security cameras, the deputy determined that the suspect had parked in the middle of Dorothy Lane before walking into the business. The employee was in the back when the suspect opened the register and started stuffing money into his pocket.

After seeing what was happening, the employee blocked the door and attempted to call the police. The suspect threw the employee aside in an attempt to escape, Kimmitz said, but the employee pursued and detained him until the deputy arrived.

The suspect told the deputy that the money in his pocket was there before he got to the store, but the surveillance footage told a different story, Kimmitz said. The suspect admitted to having "a bit" to drink, but denied driving. Kimmitz said surveillance video again told a different story.