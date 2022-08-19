Police arrest man after bank robbery in Stafford

A Fredericksburg man was arrested Thursday after evidence tying him to a bank robbery in Stafford County was found in his pockets, police said.

Jeremy Peters, 40, is charged with robbery and public intoxication. He is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

The robbery took place at 3:30 p.m. at the Truist Bank at the intersection of Warrenton Road and Plantation Drive, Stafford Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said. Deputies responded to an alarm there and learned that a suspect had fled on foot after getting an undisclosed amount of money.

The robber did not display a weapon, but indicated that he had one, police said.

Deputies surrounded the area and a police dog, "Ruby," began a track, Kimmitz said. During the search, Deputy M.A. Holub received information about an intoxicated man who was entering vehicles in the parking lot of Target on South Gateway Drive.

Sgt. A.I. Assur found Peters on Warrenton Road at the I-95 overpass less than four hours after the robbery. Peters matched the description of the robber and the man going through cars, and Assur arrested him for public intoxication.

During a subsequent search, Kimmitz said, money stolen from the bank was found in the suspect's pockets, along with a robbery note that was used at the bank.

Peters was scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Stafford General District Court.